Hey guys, I bought myself a 01 tj wrangler a week or so back, and thought it'd be a good idea to sign up here, get some help on the best way to modify this, and to fix any jeep specific issues that pop up.

So, onto details.
It's an 01 manual, done 220, has a cracked head(motor seems sweet other than a slight milkiness to oil, doesnt look like a large crack at all), has arb bullbar, rugged ridge rock sliders, an unknown brand rear bar and tyre carrier, Mickey Thompson 15" mags sitting on some crusty nexen 31s, and pretty much not a mark on the underbody.

The lady that owned it said she had modified it for going offroad... I guess her definition of offroading is an occasional unpaved road lol, even the rock sliders look brand new. Looks like a bargain for 2 grand.

So I picked up a head for 120 off of gold coast jeep wreckers, got a felpro head gasket and erh head bolts... What else should I be considering? Being an iron head will i need to worry about getting it machined? Anything odd with replacing the head on these?

Once my ss sells im looking at getting a lift kit and 33x10.5s for it. A little for looks, but mainly for offroad ability.
Any suggestions on brand, type etc? I was looking at a teraflex 3" "full kit" with a sye eliminator... Good idea? If not, could someone point me in the right direction?
Who are the best companies for parts for these? Parts dealers for these rigs seem a bit low here, and with the conversion rate being what it is i would rather not import from the states.

That's about it for now, any pointers you guys could give me would be greatly appreciated

Cheers

