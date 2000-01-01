Quote: Originally Posted by RudeRC Just throwing it out there, has anyone had there WK2 2014 3.0 CRD oil level rise? Has been religiously on the MAX line however it developed a massive oil leak from rear of engine, checked the oil level & it was above the word MAX on the dipstick. Roadside took it to dealer who said it was the lower sump leaking. They repaired it & delivered it back to me. Checked oil level & it appeared to be on the line. Drove it home today & have noticed a slight oil leak (no where near as bad as last time) & oil level now it at top of the word MAX. I did also notify dealer that fuel consumption has gone up from averaging mid 9 L/100 to 13L/100.



Just wanted to see if anyone else has experienced this?





Sounds like raw fuel entering the sump, that'd be diluting the engine oil. Should be looked into immediately before you seize an engine. I'm not familiar with those engines but in the ones I work with I'd be checking compression on each cylinder suspecting broken rings and therefore fuel blowby.

Someone else with more knowledge of the engine can give you more information.



