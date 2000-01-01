 Oil level rising - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


  #1  
Old 42 Minutes Ago
RudeRC
I just registered
  
Join Date: Nov 2014
Posts: 7
What Jeep do I drive?: WK2
Likes: 0
Liked 1 Time in 1 Post
Default Oil level rising
Just throwing it out there, has anyone had there WK2 2014 3.0 CRD oil level rise? Has been religiously on the MAX line however it developed a massive oil leak from rear of engine, checked the oil level & it was above the word MAX on the dipstick. Roadside took it to dealer who said it was the lower sump leaking. They repaired it & delivered it back to me. Checked oil level & it appeared to be on the line. Drove it home today & have noticed a slight oil leak (no where near as bad as last time) & oil level now it at top of the word MAX. I did also notify dealer that fuel consumption has gone up from averaging mid 9 L/100 to 13L/100.

Just wanted to see if anyone else has experienced this?


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

  #2  
Old 33 Minutes Ago
skipperau's Avatar
skipperau
Established Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Brisbane Southside
Age: 53
Posts: 151
What Jeep do I drive?: WJ
Likes: 11
Liked 11 Times in 10 Posts
Default
Quote:
Originally Posted by RudeRC View Post
Just throwing it out there, has anyone had there WK2 2014 3.0 CRD oil level rise? Has been religiously on the MAX line however it developed a massive oil leak from rear of engine, checked the oil level & it was above the word MAX on the dipstick. Roadside took it to dealer who said it was the lower sump leaking. They repaired it & delivered it back to me. Checked oil level & it appeared to be on the line. Drove it home today & have noticed a slight oil leak (no where near as bad as last time) & oil level now it at top of the word MAX. I did also notify dealer that fuel consumption has gone up from averaging mid 9 L/100 to 13L/100.

Just wanted to see if anyone else has experienced this?


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk


Sounds like raw fuel entering the sump, that'd be diluting the engine oil. Should be looked into immediately before you seize an engine. I'm not familiar with those engines but in the ones I work with I'd be checking compression on each cylinder suspecting broken rings and therefore fuel blowby.
Someone else with more knowledge of the engine can give you more information.

Doug.


Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk
  #3  
Old 31 Minutes Ago
08crd's Avatar
08crd
CrawlerStar
  
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: Perth Western Australia
Posts: 493
What Jeep do I drive?: WK2
Likes: 17
Liked 36 Times in 30 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Default
Quote:
Originally Posted by skipperau View Post
Sounds like raw fuel entering the sump, that'd be diluting the engine oil. Should be looked into immediately before you seize an engine. I'm not familiar with those engines but in the ones I work with I'd be checking compression on each cylinder suspecting broken rings and therefore fuel blowby.
Someone else with more knowledge of the engine can give you more information.

Doug.


Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk
I'd agree with you, the oil level rising can only be by the addition of diesel or coolant.
  #4  
Old 25 Minutes Ago
RudeRC
I just registered
  
Join Date: Nov 2014
Posts: 7
What Jeep do I drive?: WK2
Likes: 0
Liked 1 Time in 1 Post
Default
It has to be diesel, coolant would make a chocolate milkshake. But wondering if anyone else has had this happen?


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  #5  
Old 24 Minutes Ago
skipperau's Avatar
skipperau
Established Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Brisbane Southside
Age: 53
Posts: 151
What Jeep do I drive?: WJ
Likes: 11
Liked 11 Times in 10 Posts
Default
Quote:
Originally Posted by 08crd View Post
I'd agree with you, the oil level rising can only be by the addition of diesel or coolant.


Bingo, and coolant would lead to emulsified scum on the dipstick leading me to think it's diesel. But as to how it's getting in there I've gone with the easiest answer, there are others such as fuel rail leaks into the manifold but imo that would lead to rough running whereas blowby in a single cylinder wouldn't necessarily affect running except with a marginal loss in power.

Doug.


Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk
  #6  
Old 21 Minutes Ago
skipperau's Avatar
skipperau
Established Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Brisbane Southside
Age: 53
Posts: 151
What Jeep do I drive?: WJ
Likes: 11
Liked 11 Times in 10 Posts
Default
Quote:
Originally Posted by RudeRC View Post
It has to be diesel, coolant would make a chocolate milkshake. But wondering if anyone else has had this happen?


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk


Lol, not one that'd be keen one drinking.

I've seen it in other engines (marine engineer as well as Skipper) so yes, it can happen but I'm hoping someone else may be able to give you more information on possible causes.

Doug.


Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk
  #7  
Old 6 Minutes Ago
Troutman
CrawlerStar
  
Join Date: May 2003
Location: NE Victoria
Posts: 476
What Jeep do I drive?: WK2
Likes: 1
Liked 43 Times in 34 Posts
Default
I seem to remember reading something in the manual about oil level increasing during extra fuel being injected during a forced DPF regen. In any case, checking and reading consistent oil level on the dipstick on these VM diesels is an absolute goatroot and I get different readings from first pulling out the dipstick on a cold motor and subsequent readings a few seconds later.
__________________
MY15 WK2 CRD Laredo
