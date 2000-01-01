Just throwing it out there, has anyone had there WK2 2014 3.0 CRD oil level rise? Has been religiously on the MAX line however it developed a massive oil leak from rear of engine, checked the oil level & it was above the word MAX on the dipstick. Roadside took it to dealer who said it was the lower sump leaking. They repaired it & delivered it back to me. Checked oil level & it appeared to be on the line. Drove it home today & have noticed a slight oil leak (no where near as bad as last time) & oil level now it at top of the word MAX. I did also notify dealer that fuel consumption has gone up from averaging mid 9 L/100 to 13L/100.
Just wanted to see if anyone else has experienced this?
Sounds like raw fuel entering the sump, that'd be diluting the engine oil. Should be looked into immediately before you seize an engine. I'm not familiar with those engines but in the ones I work with I'd be checking compression on each cylinder suspecting broken rings and therefore fuel blowby.
Someone else with more knowledge of the engine can give you more information.
Doug.
I'd agree with you, the oil level rising can only be by the addition of diesel or coolant.
Bingo, and coolant would lead to emulsified scum on the dipstick leading me to think it's diesel. But as to how it's getting in there I've gone with the easiest answer, there are others such as fuel rail leaks into the manifold but imo that would lead to rough running whereas blowby in a single cylinder wouldn't necessarily affect running except with a marginal loss in power.
I seem to remember reading something in the manual about oil level increasing during extra fuel being injected during a forced DPF regen. In any case, checking and reading consistent oil level on the dipstick on these VM diesels is an absolute goatroot and I get different readings from first pulling out the dipstick on a cold motor and subsequent readings a few seconds later.
