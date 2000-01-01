So just got back from the high country and had the same 2 issues as last time.
First off the transmission light came on at the last leg of the track after the helipad landing. From what i read its a common issue so im looking into a transmission cooler. The second issue has me really worried and thinking of maybe selling the KK. On the same leg the jeep feels like its got no power at all. I have to put the accelerator flat to the floor to get any were and its really really slow. It revs high moves a bit then revs low. This repeats till i make it up
I understand its a steep track but is this normal and is the jeep capable ?
