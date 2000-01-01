 Billy goats bluff high country vic issues - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


2 Hours Ago
Kontek
Default Billy goats bluff high country vic issues
So just got back from the high country and had the same 2 issues as last time.
First off the transmission light came on at the last leg of the track after the helipad landing. From what i read its a common issue so im looking into a transmission cooler. The second issue has me really worried and thinking of maybe selling the KK. On the same leg the jeep feels like its got no power at all. I have to put the accelerator flat to the floor to get any were and its really really slow. It revs high moves a bit then revs low. This repeats till i make it up

I understand its a steep track but is this normal and is the jeep capable ?

Sent from my SM-G930F using Tapatalk

1 Hour Ago
hopwrecked
Default
Hi Kontek,

As I have had the trans light on myself I've been looking at the Trans cooler option too. There was a pretty good little pack that came with all the connections and hose for around $60 USD. its cheaper than a trans cooler from super cheap and that doesn't even come with parts.

Its here on youtube
And the site is here https://www.etrailer.com/tran-2011_Jeep_Liberty.htm

Regarding the power, yes I have had that on hill climbs pulling a trailer when I didn't have the tow haul option available due to sand in the switch. I eventually used a blade to pry it on and it held the correct gear. Is it possible that your transmission is constantly changing gear on you?
59 Minutes Ago
Kontek
Default
Yeah i think thats whats happening maybe i should leave it in first ? Do you know anyone thats tried that kit ?

Sent from my SM-G930F using Tapatalk
50 Minutes Ago
Kontek
Default
Quote:
Originally Posted by hopwrecked View Post
Hi Kontek,

As I have had the trans light on myself I've been looking at the Trans cooler option too. There was a pretty good little pack that came with all the connections and hose for around $60 USD. its cheaper than a trans cooler from super cheap and that doesn't even come with parts.

Its here on youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SAs8rgF7nb8
And the site is here https://www.etrailer.com/tran-2011_Jeep_Liberty.htm

Regarding the power, yes I have had that on hill climbs pulling a trailer when I didn't have the tow haul option available due to sand in the switch. I eventually used a blade to pry it on and it held the correct gear. Is it possible that your transmission is constantly changing gear on you?
https://www.etrailer.com/Transmissio...eid=2011753795

Would this be the best bet?

Sent from my SM-G930F using Tapatalk
17 Minutes Ago
hopwrecked
Default
I think so but I haven't read any reviews etc. if your getting one and it saves on shipping I will get one as well. We can Oz post it to each other if it saves us enough money?

Again I really havent researched it enough. Ebay here has some options as well http://www.ebay.com.au/itm/Fit-Jeep-...gAAOSwubRXHamI
12 Minutes Ago
hopwrecked
Default
I will feel a lot better keeping the transmission cool, its always niggling at the back of my mind since I saw that light come on.
