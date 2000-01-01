Billy goats bluff high country vic issues So just got back from the high country and had the same 2 issues as last time.

First off the transmission light came on at the last leg of the track after the helipad landing. From what i read its a common issue so im looking into a transmission cooler. The second issue has me really worried and thinking of maybe selling the KK. On the same leg the jeep feels like its got no power at all. I have to put the accelerator flat to the floor to get any were and its really really slow. It revs high moves a bit then revs low. This repeats till i make it up



I understand its a steep track but is this normal and is the jeep capable ?



Sent from my SM-G930F using Tapatalk So just got back from the high country and had the same 2 issues as last time.First off the transmission light came on at the last leg of the track after the helipad landing. From what i read its a common issue so im looking into a transmission cooler. The second issue has me really worried and thinking of maybe selling the KK. On the same leg the jeep feels like its got no power at all. I have to put the accelerator flat to the floor to get any were and its really really slow. It revs high moves a bit then revs low. This repeats till i make it upI understand its a steep track but is this normal and is the jeep capable ?Sent from my SM-G930F using Tapatalk