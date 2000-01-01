I have a small quandary regarding service intervals.
My 40,000 service [actually done at 42,000] was completed and I am now up to 47,000km with the 50,000 service imminent.
My quandary is - we are heading north in 3 weeks towing a 3.25t caravan. Our trip will be around 5,000 km so my next service interval will be when we are in Lightning Ridge - no dealers for many hundreds of kilometres.
My question is - would people suggest I do the 50,000 service before we go - or do it when we return considering we are towing a heavy van?
Thank you.