Quote: Originally Posted by gtjeeper My question is - would people suggest I do the 50,000 service before we go - or do it when we return considering we are towing a heavy van?



Thank you.

In my opinion there is no question, before. It's cheap insurance against potential issues.

Will your Jeep suddenly fall apart or die if you exceed the service interval? Probably not in all honesty, but! I like to be ahead of the game and service mine before each trip, even if I can go away and be back before the service is due.



My opinion only, others may, and indeed probably will, differ.



Doug.









Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk In my opinion there is no question, before. It's cheap insurance against potential issues.Will your Jeep suddenly fall apart or die if you exceed the service interval? Probably not in all honesty, but! I like to be ahead of the game and service mine before each trip, even if I can go away and be back before the service is due.My opinion only, others may, and indeed probably will, differ.Doug.Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk Likes: (1)

TRA1LHAWK