 Service Opinions - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

adrenalineoffroad
Find out how to advertise on Ausjeep?

Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > WK WK2 Grand Cherokee
Reload this Page Service Opinions


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 55 Minutes Ago
gtjeeper  gtjeeper is online now
I just registered
  
Join Date: Oct 2015
Posts: 16
What Jeep do I drive?: WK2
Likes: 0
Liked 1 Time in 1 Post
Default Service Opinions
I have a small quandary regarding service intervals.
My 40,000 service [actually done at 42,000] was completed and I am now up to 47,000km with the 50,000 service imminent.

My quandary is - we are heading north in 3 weeks towing a 3.25t caravan. Our trip will be around 5,000 km so my next service interval will be when we are in Lightning Ridge - no dealers for many hundreds of kilometres.

My question is - would people suggest I do the 50,000 service before we go - or do it when we return considering we are towing a heavy van?
Thank you.

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 41 Minutes Ago
skipperau's Avatar
skipperau  skipperau is online now
CrawlerStar
  
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Brisbane Southside
Age: 53
Posts: 267
What Jeep do I drive?: WJ
Likes: 27
Liked 45 Times in 39 Posts
Default
Quote:
Originally Posted by gtjeeper View Post
My question is - would people suggest I do the 50,000 service before we go - or do it when we return considering we are towing a heavy van?

Thank you.

In my opinion there is no question, before. It's cheap insurance against potential issues.
Will your Jeep suddenly fall apart or die if you exceed the service interval? Probably not in all honesty, but! I like to be ahead of the game and service mine before each trip, even if I can go away and be back before the service is due.

My opinion only, others may, and indeed probably will, differ.

Doug.




Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk
Likes: (1)
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On


Find out how to advertise on Ausjeep?


All times are GMT +10. The time now is 11:47 AM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.





Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com 20secondgorilla.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=