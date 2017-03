Wheel spacers XJ ? I'm looking for 12mm wheel spacers so I can run alloy rims on my off road trailer.

The trailer hubs are 62mm and the alloy rims centre hole is are quite bit less.

Any ideas or has some one got a pair.

