Factory item under passenger seat Hi all,



So i was just finishing up working on my newly acquired CRD (2004 sport) when i found what looks like a ECU but bigger installed under the passenger seat in a very factory looking bracket. It has a wiring loom on the console side that disappears into the carpet.



I didn't have anymore time to investigate but i know my 2004 V6 KJ Limited does not have this. I'm curious, does anybody know what it is?



I'll find out over the next week or 2 if nobody knows..



Cheers,

