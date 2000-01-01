Adjustable JK spacer lift kit components Asking Price: $375 Condition: Used - 50 000 KMs Location: Sydney - Castle hill Adjustable lift kit components:



Front: ReadyLift 66-6095 adjustable billet aluminium coil spacers 1", 1.5", 2"

Rancho 9000XL adjustable shocks

Rear: Terraflex 1" coil spacers

Rancho 9000XL adjustable shocks

If you stick to 1" lift (after accessories), no other components need to be changed.

Better ride comfort than stock.

Better axle articulation.

You can fit 33" tyres with this lift.

Use as leveling kit for bull bar & winch.

Wheel alignment check recommended after lift.

Noticeable less scraping on rocks and better performance on sandy tracks.

Used for 50 0000 KMs mostly city driving.

Pickup only

Will provide buyer with installation tips if required. Adjustable lift kit components:Front:Rear:If you stick to 1" lift (after accessories), no other components need to be changed.Better ride comfort than stock.Better axle articulation.You can fit 33" tyres with this lift.Use as leveling kit for bull bar & winch.Wheel alignment check recommended after lift.Noticeable less scraping on rocks and better performance on sandy tracks.Used for 50 0000 KMs mostly city driving.Pickup onlyWill provide buyer with installation tips if required. Attached Thumbnails __________________

(O||||||O) JK Unlimited CRD Auto

l_l*----*l_l