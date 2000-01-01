Looking at KK Cherokee for my son. Hi all,



My young bloke wants a 4WD wagon - he likes my 2013 Wrangler but JK's are over his price point. At his budget, I've suggested we look at late KK wagons.

Any comments on things to look at?

I've suggested to him that we try and look at CRD's becasue they have the later 5 speed auto....thoughts?

I was under the impression that all KK's are Command-Trac II 4WD systems.....with a switch on the centre console next to the shifter to select drive mode......but I've seen a picture of a 2012 thats for sale where the spot on the console for the 4WD switch is just a small coin tray....the dealer lists it as "rear wheel drive". Were there KK's that are 2WD only?



