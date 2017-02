Replacement key I have recently bought a JK that only has one key and would like to buy a spare, have been quoted $750 for a coded key but not including cutting. Is there an aftermarket supplier of keys and can they be coded with a non jeep specific tool like a G scan? I have recently bought a JK that only has one key and would like to buy a spare, have been quoted $750 for a coded key but not including cutting. Is there an aftermarket supplier of keys and can they be coded with a non jeep specific tool like a G scan?