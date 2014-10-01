 NO Jeep Wrangler pickup until late 2019 - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


NO Jeep Wrangler pickup until late 2019

Jeep wrangler pickup 2019, jeep wrangler ute 2019Jeep in January confirmed that a pickup truck will be added to its lineup. Now its CEO Mike Manley has confirmed to The Detroit News that the pickup will enter production in late 2019.

Thats significantly later than previously thought as the vehicle it will be based on, Jeeps redesigned JL Wrangler, will arrive towards the end of this year.

Manley has also revealed that Jeep is considering one of its historic nameplates for the pickup. Previous Jeep pickups have included the Comanche, Gladiator (later J-Series) and original Willys Jeep Truck. Gladiator is the likely fit given the name was used on a Wrangler-based pickup concept rolled out in 2005.

All of Jeeps pickups have been built at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles plant in Toledo, Ohio. The plant is currently responsible for Jeeps Wrangler and Cherokee but the Cherokee will be moved to FCAs Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois later this year to make way for the pickup.

The later than expected arrival for the pickup could be due to Jeep already having a full plate. The automaker has just introduced a redesigned Compass. It is also working on a redesigned Grand Cherokee as well as new Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer full-size SUVs.

Even the name of the pickup model remains in its conceptual period. However, Manley stated that he and FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne are currently considering using the names of historical Jeep vehicles.

The considered names reportedly include Comanche, Gladiator, and Willys.The Willys name has already been applied to a trim package for the Wrangler, so this name seems unlikely. Comanche was the name of the last Jeep pickup, built between 1985 and 1992. However, according to Cox Automotive executive analyst Rebecca Lindland, Comanche might not be seen as the most politically correct title for the vehicle. Therefore, the Gladiator name remains a likely choice for the Jeep truck.

The Jeep Wrangler Pickup, regardless of what it ends up being called, will likely be more expensive than competing mid-size trucks. However, Manley stated that he still expects the model to sell well in the North American and Middle Eastern markets when it is finally released in 2019. That is, of course, as long the release date is not pushed back any further.

