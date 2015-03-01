Huge announcement! Jeep head office want to help you!
Hello members, its been quite a while since I came to this page to tell you I was about to Destroy My Jeep, due to the appalling response I got from the dealer and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Australia when I experienced ongoing problems with my Jeep and demanded a refund or replacement.
I put together a campaign to destroy my Jeep to raise awareness, while ensuring that no one would ever become the owner of a vehicle that had caused me and my family so much stress with its unreliability.
I received both negative and positive responses and took on all feedback from you.
Since I came to you, I have been joined by many others in similar situations (some from this page) and together we have lobbied the government for a change to the Australian Consumer Law and pushed the ACCC to take action on behalf of the consumers.
In July 2016, the ACCC told me they would not be providing me with any updates on the FCA Redress Program, and in August 2016, FCA Australia appointed their 3rd CEO in as many years.
With no support from the ACCC, I wrote to this new CEO, as I had done with his predecessors, and asked for a meeting.
Long story short, I personally met with him in Melbourne in October and December 2016 and he has approved nearly $800,000 in refunds or replacements in the past 4 months.
He has also put in a number of improvements to ensure that owners get a much better experience if things do go wrong.
I put up a live video last night to announce this, and am telling you as I know a lot of people on this page have been frustrated with the previous Jeep customer care experience, as I was.
If you have any issues with your Jeep, ensure you call their customer care number on 1300 133 079 FIRST (before you call the dealer), so that FCA corporate can get visibility of the issues and monitor the way the dealer is handling your complaint.
Obviously, if you dont get any joy, come and tell me via my Facebook page and I will escalate for you, as my Destroy My Jeep page will remain active for consumers to vent.
Lastly, I can assure you I have not been paid (or threatened) to say anything nice about FCA and their Jeep brand, I have always said I would tell everyone theyre starting to do the right thing once I have proof that this is happening and I think youll agree that $800,000 in refunds and replacements is a good start.
Lets hope you all get a much better after-sales experience going forward.
I can speak from personal experience... I spent more than 18 months trying to get one particular fault sorted with Jeep service departments who proved to be not only disinterested but flat out incompetent. It wasn't until I made contact with Ashton via Destroy My Jeep that I actually managed to get FCA's attention (up to that point they kept deferring to the dealers erroneous opinion). Very thankful to Ashton for his assistance in escalating the matter.
From that point, FCA sent out their own technician who diagnosed the fault about 2 mins after putting the thing on a hoist, and resulted in a new rear diff being fitted. The FCA tech was easy to deal with and didn't try to spin any bullshit (unlike the service manager at City Jeep). Problem fixed! FCA were very apologetic, and have given me an extra 12 months warranty and will cover the cost of the next service as 'compensation' for the hassle.
Further, FCA took ownership of the problem (and the resolution), and seem genuinely interested in my complaint about my experience with 3 separate Jeep dealerships (all part of Hopper Motor Group, for the record). It's early days, and ultimately it's the dealerships who need to up their game substantially, but it's encouraging to see FCA seem to be taking an active interest in rebuilding trust in the brand. Hopefully the dealer network is on board too.
This isn't a Jeep specific issue, myself and a mate bought the same motorcycles(Japanese), they both burnt 1litre of oil every 1000k's.
When we approached the company, they said that was within guidelines, therefore acceptable.
