Organising Under Bonnet Electrical Hi Guys,



I want to address the organisation (or lack there of) of the wiring in my XJ. I've been having a look around for ideas, just looking for a bit of a direction of how to go about it.



At the moment most accessories are attached to the battery posts and it is getting very crowded. I'd like to get away with only a couple of wires on the main battery, with most accessories going through a power distribution block that will make wiring accessories in later a much easier and painless affair.



At the moment accessories connected to the battery include:



- Winch

- 2 x 27W LED worklamps/ driving lights (on separate loom and relay)

- 180W LED lightbar (attached to JJ upgraded headlight wiring loom)

- Bull bar mounted anderson plug (running through a circuit breaker, would like to have this running through a switch also)

- Amplifier for stereo



Is acquiring a second hand fuse/relay block from an XJ the best and most cost effective way to go about this? Or are there other products around others have used with success? Any suggestions welcome.



I wouldn't mind replacing the battery terminals while I'm at it as the current ones are original and tired. Any recommendations for replacement items?



