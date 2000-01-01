 Organising Under Bonnet Electrical - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Advertisement

Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > XJ / MJ Cherokee
Reload this Page Organising Under Bonnet Electrical


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 41 Minutes Ago
BLAKLISTED's Avatar
BLAKLISTED  BLAKLISTED is online now
CrawlerStar
  
Join Date: May 2012
Location: qld
Age: 31
Posts: 323
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 99
Liked 92 Times in 46 Posts
Default Organising Under Bonnet Electrical
Hi Guys,

I want to address the organisation (or lack there of) of the wiring in my XJ. I've been having a look around for ideas, just looking for a bit of a direction of how to go about it.

At the moment most accessories are attached to the battery posts and it is getting very crowded. I'd like to get away with only a couple of wires on the main battery, with most accessories going through a power distribution block that will make wiring accessories in later a much easier and painless affair.

At the moment accessories connected to the battery include:

- Winch
- 2 x 27W LED worklamps/ driving lights (on separate loom and relay)
- 180W LED lightbar (attached to JJ upgraded headlight wiring loom)
- Bull bar mounted anderson plug (running through a circuit breaker, would like to have this running through a switch also)
- Amplifier for stereo

Is acquiring a second hand fuse/relay block from an XJ the best and most cost effective way to go about this? Or are there other products around others have used with success? Any suggestions welcome.

I wouldn't mind replacing the battery terminals while I'm at it as the current ones are original and tired. Any recommendations for replacement items?

Thanks in advance guys.

Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 11:49 AM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=