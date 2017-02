What's Wrangl'n Hi Everyone,



I am Brad and just became a new member to the site.

Keep up the great work the site looks great and I am just getting back into car forums... (been away for many years)



I have a 2008 Jeep Wrangler JK with a few trick mods.

Located in St George Area Sydney (Sans Souci) and Shire



Looking forward to reading / posting on the site and will put some pics of my rig in due course.



Cheers



Brad Hi Everyone,I am Brad and just became a new member to the site.Keep up the great work the site looks great and I am just getting back into car forums... (been away for many years)I have a 2008 Jeep Wrangler JK with a few trick mods.Located in St George Area Sydney (Sans Souci) and ShireLooking forward to reading / posting on the site and will put some pics of my rig in due course.CheersBrad Last edited by ShireJeep; 1 Hour Ago at 09:12 PM .