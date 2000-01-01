 2m or 2.5 m awning? - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Question 2m or 2.5 m awning?
Ok, so I'm set with a Gobi Stealth rack on my JKUS, and now I'm going to get an awning for those beach days and camping trips.

What length awning are people using on their Unlimiteds? Not much price difference between the 2m and 2.5m units, but wondering if there are issues with going for the longer unit as it will be a bit longer than the rack rails. Anyone have problems with vibrations or excessive wear from it sticking out the front past the rack rail? Any advice or experiences would be appreciated!
Cheers,
Ian
2014 JKU in Hydro Blue - "Willy"
Previous Jeeps: 1998 TJ Sport, 1999 XJ Cherokee

I have a 2m one that goes on my JK (and trailer) so I reckon 2.5m on a JKU would be the best option.



Cheers
Steve
