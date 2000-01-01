mechanical help needed for wifes KK Hi there, my first post here.. have browsed as a guest for a while.



I have a big problem with my wifes 3.7 petrol KK cherokee..



Long story tell me if any of this is familiar and what I need to do:-



Nice drive on a hot day a week ago on normal road.



Battery light comes on, followed soon by the temp alarm... within about a minute of watching the temp (got to max 75%)... the belt goes off into the the fan smashes both fans up.. Shaft on the water pump seems to have broken bringing down the fan belt.. OK not so bad... get towed back to sydney, mechanic replaces broken parts, should be happy motoring:-



BUT



It seems as if the water pump impeller has disintegrated/disappeared up into the cooling jacket. Now the best part:-



The mechanic who is a mate is saying 2nd hand engine best way to go $10,000 thanks very much. He reckons that the motor is running but continues to overheat.



My theory is that the coolant has air pocket in it maybe the impeller is blocking something, or coolant needs to be vaccum pumped in, radiator blocked etc.



Obviously I'm looking for a second opinion and thinking I will need to go elsewhere. They cannot give me a reason why the engine overheats. Hi there, my first post here.. have browsed as a guest for a while.I have a big problem with my wifes 3.7 petrol KK cherokee..Long story tell me if any of this is familiar and what I need to do:-Nice drive on a hot day a week ago on normal road.Battery light comes on, followed soon by the temp alarm... within about a minute of watching the temp (got to max 75%)... the belt goes off into the the fan smashes both fans up.. Shaft on the water pump seems to have broken bringing down the fan belt.. OK not so bad... get towed back to sydney, mechanic replaces broken parts, should be happy motoring:-BUTIt seems as if the water pump impeller has disintegrated/disappeared up into the cooling jacket. Now the best part:-The mechanic who is a mate is saying 2nd hand engine best way to go $10,000 thanks very much. He reckons that the motor is running but continues to overheat.My theory is that the coolant has air pocket in it maybe the impeller is blocking something, or coolant needs to be vaccum pumped in, radiator blocked etc.Obviously I'm looking for a second opinion and thinking I will need to go elsewhere. They cannot give me a reason why the engine overheats.