 mechanical help needed for wifes KK - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Murchison Products
Find out how to advertise on Ausjeepoffroad.com

Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > KK Cherokee
Reload this Page mechanical help needed for wifes KK


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Snaek  Snaek is offline
I just registered
  
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 1
What Jeep do I drive?: KK
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Default mechanical help needed for wifes KK
Hi there, my first post here.. have browsed as a guest for a while.

I have a big problem with my wifes 3.7 petrol KK cherokee..

Long story tell me if any of this is familiar and what I need to do:-

Nice drive on a hot day a week ago on normal road.

Battery light comes on, followed soon by the temp alarm... within about a minute of watching the temp (got to max 75%)... the belt goes off into the the fan smashes both fans up.. Shaft on the water pump seems to have broken bringing down the fan belt.. OK not so bad... get towed back to sydney, mechanic replaces broken parts, should be happy motoring:-

BUT

It seems as if the water pump impeller has disintegrated/disappeared up into the cooling jacket. Now the best part:-

The mechanic who is a mate is saying 2nd hand engine best way to go $10,000 thanks very much. He reckons that the motor is running but continues to overheat.

My theory is that the coolant has air pocket in it maybe the impeller is blocking something, or coolant needs to be vaccum pumped in, radiator blocked etc.

Obviously I'm looking for a second opinion and thinking I will need to go elsewhere. They cannot give me a reason why the engine overheats.

Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 10:58 AM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=