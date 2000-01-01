 VM motor reliability - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


VM motor reliability
I was reading a tow vehicle comparison recently and someone chipped in and said that their Jeep was great until the engine blew up just out of warranty, and the repairs cost as much as a new small car. Went on to say she had heard this was not uncommon. First I've heard of any serious problems with the WK.
I am hoping this was a one-off and she is grossly exaggerating, as I intend replacing my old WH with a WK. I hope I can get one with an extended warranty.
P.s. She didn't actually specify which engine her car had, I was just assuming it was the diesel.
CRDV6 2006 Laredo CRD Navigator


Yeah, there is a common (well not that common, but it's being reported) failure with the bottom end bearing. Seems to happen a fair bit with tow vehicles and use of 8th gear. So far I'd only heard of it in the states, but someone posted about this happening to them on jeepgarage recently, it is a worry. Jeep have made a change to 5w40 oil and made a transmission shift point change to try to reduce the problem.

Google ecodiesel bottom end bearing.

The other thing about the warranty, even if it blew up out of warranty, Jeep should have covered it, the 2011 consumer protection laws effectively brought fixed period warranties to an end. It now based on reasonable expectations, and no one would expect a diesel motor to last only 4 years, if properly serviced.
MY14 GC LTD CRD-ORA2/QL|Mopar 18" Night Fever Rims&RockRails|Chief Hooks&Sump Plate|STMaxx 275/65R18

Especially one that's only done 44,000klms
When I die, I want to go peacefully like my Grandfather. Not screaming like the kids on his bus.
