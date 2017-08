2008 WK Grand Cherokee Driving Lights Hi all, I'm new to this site and I've been trying to find information on wiring Driving Lights to operate via Main Beam.

Could someone advise where and which wire on Main Beam to tap? The main Beam bulb has a constant pos (white) and a (black) wire.

Or maybe point me in the direction of a solution.

My car is a 2008 WK Grand Cherokee 5.7L limited. Over to you techies. Hi all, I'm new to this site and I've been trying to find information on wiring Driving Lights to operate via Main Beam.Could someone advise where and which wire on Main Beam to tap? The main Beam bulb has a constant pos (white) and a (black) wire.Or maybe point me in the direction of a solution.My car is a 2008 WK Grand Cherokee 5.7L limited. Over to you techies.