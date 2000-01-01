 Turbo V8 Jeep thats faster than a Porsche - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > PORTAL > NEWS
Reload this Page Turbo V8 Jeep thats faster than a Porsche


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 29 Minutes Ago
Jimmyb's Avatar
Jimmyb  Jimmyb is offline
Head Honcho
  
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Australia
Posts: 11,430
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 644
Liked 705 Times in 386 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Default Turbo V8 Jeep thats faster than a Porsche

hum rider Jeep Grand Cherokee Overlander, jeep legs, Jeep wrangler pickup 2019, jeep wrangler ute 2019The Jeep was designed to fight and go off-road, not to race down a drag strip at triple-digit speeds. For some, thats a major limitation. For one enthusiast, its a challenge; a call to push the boundaries of engineering  and, in many ways, common sense  and turn a rugged off-roader into a dragster.

The race car started life as a classic Jeep CJ-7, but just about every single component was replaced, improved, or removed altogether. The engine is a highly modified V8 pulled out of the Ford parts bin and fitted with an array of upgrades, including a huge turbocharger. We dont know how much horsepower the eight-cylinder sends to those massive rear tires, but it generates enough grunt for the Jeep to pop a wheelie after a launch.

The transformation involved putting the CJ-7 on a major diet. Most of the bodywork looks like its made out of composite materials such as fiberglass, and the interior is completely gutted except for a digital instrument cluster, a quick-release steering wheel, and a single bucket seat. Theres no top to speak of, so the only protection in the event of a rollover is a thick roll bar.

A parachute attached to the rear end supplements the brakes when needed. Its a common equipment on dragsters, but on a Jeep its an interestingly heritage-laced feature. Representatives from the United States Army told designers who worked on the original Jeep Willys that it had to be small and light because they needed to be able to parachute it onto a battle field.

Interviewed by YouTube channel 1320video, the owner explained his intention was to build the fastest Jeep in the country. Asked why, he replied with a casual why not? He hasnt reached his goal yet, but the build is fairly new so it still needs a little bit of fine tuning.


Share your thoughts below....
__________________
No.1 Aussie Jeep Forum AusJeepOffroad Merchandise 10'000 Club midlifemate.com Ausjeep Merchandise Jeep Tee Shirts

Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 03:22 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=