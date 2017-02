TPS or VSS issue? This is on a 2005 Jeep TJ, but assume it would be applicable across other jeeps.



First time ever the cruise control starts surging, not holding a constant speed.

Then the speedo jumped a few times, all crazy like.



Vehicle driving fine otherwise, no codes as yet.

I am assuming given the fact both are happening but it is driving/starting normally it would be a VSS issue?



Not sure I can really test/check the sensor? I'll pull it, clean the connections etc as a start.



