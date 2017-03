Goodyear Wrangler Silent Armours x 2 Asking Price: $40 To Suit: Most Jeeps Size: 245/75R17 Condition: good condition Location: Carina, S/E Brisbane I have 2 x Goodyear Silent Armour ATR tyres for sale. 245/75R17 = about 31"

They have approximately 40% tread left. I'm just trying to clear out my collection of STUFF as my wife calls it before we move house latter in the year .

Make an offer I just want them gone.

