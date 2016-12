KJ 2005 Oil Sump Failure Hi,



My Mechanic mentioned last time he serviced that KJ would require a new Oil tank bolt, next service........ not due for 3 months, but he is closed down till end of December.



KJ Diesel Engine Bolt is Leaking dramatically. He has the bolt covered with some sort of paste. I don't know if I need a new bolt, or a whole new sump??

or both? So I can't use the vehicle at all at the moment......



CJ-7 KJCRD