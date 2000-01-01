Kj cherokee 2.8 Diesel CRD or 3.7 Petrol Long story short I wrote off my 2004 Cherokee in an accident and am now searching for a new one.

I'm tossing up whether to go for another petrol one or spend that little bit extra and buy a diesel cherokee.



I'm terms of economy I know that the diesel better but in terms of reliability which engine is generally better?



Is there anything I need to be watching out for if I decide to go the diesel route.



This is a classic diesel vs. Petrol smackdown so let me know if you have any pros and cons for each engine



I'm thinking the diesel one purely because of economy and only paying 4 cylinder rego compared to 6 cylinder



But yeah guys let me know what you think



Cheers,

Conor



Sent from my SM-G950F using Tapatalk Long story short I wrote off my 2004 Cherokee in an accident and am now searching for a new one.I'm tossing up whether to go for another petrol one or spend that little bit extra and buy a diesel cherokee.I'm terms of economy I know that the diesel better but in terms of reliability which engine is generally better?Is there anything I need to be watching out for if I decide to go the diesel route.This is a classic diesel vs. Petrol smackdown so let me know if you have any pros and cons for each engineI'm thinking the diesel one purely because of economy and only paying 4 cylinder rego compared to 6 cylinderBut yeah guys let me know what you thinkCheers,ConorSent from my SM-G950F using Tapatalk