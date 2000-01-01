Selling my 2013 commando green jku
Done approx 46000k
Selling for $36900
Has a 2+" lift with fox shocks and Flexi coils and all teraflex and synergy bracketry for the lift
Highsteer and jku disconnects
4.88 gears with rear ARB locker and under bonnet compressor
Front diff has been gusseted and greasable ball joints
ARB diff hats front and rear
Rubicon sliders fab to have a step and chassis mounted
Modular front bar with never used run at 11xp winch and snorkel
ARB rear bar
4 x35" summit mud hogs with AEV savergres and 1 x factory rim and tyre
Poison spyder hood louvre and much more
Inside mygig with reversing camera and custom made jeep seat covers
It has been off-road 1 time as I had a work injury and cant 4wd anymore
It in excellent condition and inspections are a must
Rego is due in may 2017
RWC will be attached to vehicle at sale
I can text photos if wanted
My contact is0448800371