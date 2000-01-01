Jku 2013 auto commando green Asking Price: 36900 Make: Jeep Model: Jku Year: 2013 Condition: Excellent Odometer KM: 46000 Rego State: Qld Selling my 2013 commando green jku

Done approx 46000k

Selling for $36900

Has a 2+" lift with fox shocks and Flexi coils and all teraflex and synergy bracketry for the lift

Highsteer and jku disconnects

4.88 gears with rear ARB locker and under bonnet compressor

Front diff has been gusseted and greasable ball joints

ARB diff hats front and rear

Rubicon sliders fab to have a step and chassis mounted

Modular front bar with never used run at 11xp winch and snorkel

ARB rear bar

4 x35" summit mud hogs with AEV savergres and 1 x factory rim and tyre

Poison spyder hood louvre and much more

Inside mygig with reversing camera and custom made jeep seat covers

It has been off-road 1 time as I had a work injury and cant 4wd anymore

It in excellent condition and inspections are a must

Rego is due in may 2017

RWC will be attached to vehicle at sale

I can text photos if wanted

