WranglerVirgin wants to buy a Jeep Hi, thanks for your interest. I have always had a soft spot for jeeps, the time has come to get one. Am looking at 2012 3.6l Unlimited Rubicon, under 100ks, though the price seems to steep and out of reach.



Since I am no mechanic I need something reliable, not for hardcore offroads but a trip to Uluru and weekend trips into the bush... I do like comfort hence the Rubicon choice.



I'd really appreciate hints and tips on what to look out for when looking at potential purchase. And yes, I know there are other options but I like the Wrangler for roof- and doorless driving fun... and my research also indicates they are strong and steady offroad...



Any helpful input is appreciated, even which year Wrangler was a good one.., just looked at 2012 as new and more economic engine was put in... also: wranglers appear to have issue with leaks- how do i spot if the car I'm looking at has this problem? Thank you Hi, thanks for your interest. I have always had a soft spot for jeeps, the time has come to get one. Am looking at 2012 3.6l Unlimited Rubicon, under 100ks, though the price seems to steep and out of reach.Since I am no mechanic I need something reliable, not for hardcore offroads but a trip to Uluru and weekend trips into the bush... I do like comfort hence the Rubicon choice.I'd really appreciate hints and tips on what to look out for when looking at potential purchase. And yes, I know there are other options but I like the Wrangler for roof- and doorless driving fun... and my research also indicates they are strong and steady offroad...Any helpful input is appreciated, even which year Wrangler was a good one.., just looked at 2012 as new and more economic engine was put in... also: wranglers appear to have issue with leaks- how do i spot if the car I'm looking at has this problem? Thank you