Only bit of advice I have is there is no room under bonnet for second battery, I have removed the muffler (which is a big heavy empty cylinder that has no effect on the exhaust sound or spark arresting benefits) and have fabricated a box that takes place of existing under floor storage area, have yet to fit but that is where I am putting my dual battery system. If that makes sense.

My roof rack is bolted to fibreglass rear section of roof but the chassis mounted/ windscreen pillar mounted rack system would have a much higher capacity. Honestly haven't looked to see how much room is on left underside for auxiliary fuel tank...Oh, mine is a 2007.