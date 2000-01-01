 Upgrade path - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Upgrade path
Greetings and salutations,

Wanting to pick your brains for advice on where to go next in terms of making the car more capable. I currently have a 2013 JKU Sports, Mopar lift, 33s AT, sliders, lights, winch and recovery gear. It is very much a weekend car (25k traveled since new)

I am in two minds, for roughly similar prices I can go a engineered AEV 3.5RS kit + 34 MT tyres or a cheap 2.5 kit (AEV or TeraFlex), re-gear (lockers) and 34/35MTs.

I like the idea of an engineered higher end lift as it will likely be for life, but also love the idea of lockers though not sure how often I would use them.

Any suggestions? Something completely different?

With a JKU, I've watched them clearing stuff...they need more lift than my JK to clear things due the break over angle on the long wheel base.
I'd personally be inclined to have an engineered 3.5 lift.....but it really comes down to how you use the vehicle. A guy touring outback on dirt and sand might get more benefit out of the 2.5" lift and lockers/gears.
Quote:
Originally Posted by LeighP View Post
With a JKU, I've watched them clearing stuff...they need more lift than my JK to clear things due the break over angle on the long wheel base.
I'd personally be inclined to have an engineered 3.5 lift.....but it really comes down to how you use the vehicle. A guy touring outback on dirt and sand might get more benefit out of the 2.5" lift and lockers/gears.
Thanks for replying mate, don't do much touring. Mostly hit tracks around Melbourne which is typically mud and hill climbs.
