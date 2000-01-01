Upgrade path Greetings and salutations,



Wanting to pick your brains for advice on where to go next in terms of making the car more capable. I currently have a 2013 JKU Sports, Mopar lift, 33s AT, sliders, lights, winch and recovery gear. It is very much a weekend car (25k traveled since new)



I am in two minds, for roughly similar prices I can go a engineered AEV 3.5RS kit + 34 MT tyres or a cheap 2.5 kit (AEV or TeraFlex), re-gear (lockers) and 34/35MTs.



I like the idea of an engineered higher end lift as it will likely be for life, but also love the idea of lockers though not sure how often I would use them.



Any suggestions? Something completely different? Greetings and salutations,Wanting to pick your brains for advice on where to go next in terms of making the car more capable. I currently have a 2013 JKU Sports, Mopar lift, 33s AT, sliders, lights, winch and recovery gear. It is very much a weekend car (25k traveled since new)I am in two minds, for roughly similar prices I can go a engineered AEV 3.5RS kit + 34 MT tyres or a cheap 2.5 kit (AEV or TeraFlex), re-gear (lockers) and 34/35MTs.I like the idea of an engineered higher end lift as it will likely be for life, but also love the idea of lockers though not sure how often I would use them.Any suggestions? Something completely different?