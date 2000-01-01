New keys ! I had a new key made for my previous Jeep. The guy I used came to my house and simply cloned my old key. It was a skim key. I then had two identical keys so the car htought the two keys were the same key.

Today while driving home from work, I saw another mobile auto locksmith working at the end of my street. I stopped and asked him if he could do the same for my current Cherokee. He said he couldn't clone my original key but he could do it if he had the VIN number. Well OK I said. The guy simply looked up my VIN on his computer and cut me another two keys and then stuck them into the ignition and did a few things. Well presto. New cuts, not copied from a worn key and new skim codes that the car recognizes. Wasn't cheap but it can be done without a DRB 111 scan tool. I had a new key made for my previous Jeep. The guy I used came to my house and simply cloned my old key. It was a skim key. I then had two identical keys so the car htought the two keys were the same key.Today while driving home from work, I saw another mobile auto locksmith working at the end of my street. I stopped and asked him if he could do the same for my current Cherokee. He said he couldn't clone my original key but he could do it if he had the VIN number. Well OK I said. The guy simply looked up my VIN on his computer and cut me another two keys and then stuck them into the ignition and did a few things. Well presto. New cuts, not copied from a worn key and new skim codes that the car recognizes. Wasn't cheap but it can be done without a DRB 111 scan tool. __________________

Go hard. You can rest when you die

"98 XJ. RE 3.5 inch lift. Dana 44. 31's