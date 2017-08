Jeep commander bull bar hello to anyone that's interested - looking for a bullbar for my 208 jeep commander, has anyone had any luck or can provide me with any information about getting one made that's ADR approved. I've contacted many engineering fabrication buisinesses that aren't interested.



Any websites or information that can lead me to getting something made or ordered would be great.



