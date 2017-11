WJ 2.7 crd starting problem Hello,



I have problem with my grand cherokee, sometimes he cranking but do not start, then I use starter spray and then I have ignite.

Few days everything is ok and than again is the same story, he do not start, I do not know if it's connected, but I noticed that it happens when the temperature falls, glow plugs are ok I check them.

My mehanic allso dont know where is the problem, engine do not have any fault codes, do you have any ideas or solution?



