Low oil pressure in sand mode While driving on soft sand today in byfield national park my 2015 diesel grand cherokee lost power and went into neutral with low oil pressure warning on the dash. It only happened the once but on other occasions it would lose power and just stop needing me to take my foot off the accelerator to get it going again. Anyone else have this happen to them?