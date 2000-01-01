wh sale Hello Folks, I have had an ad in the for sale section for bout 3 weeks, and cars guide and car sales, and gumtree, I am truly perplexed with the lack of interest in this great Jeep G/Cherokee, as I have said hate to cliché an old salesman! but truly first to see will buy this well looked after Jeep, a young bloke for a first car or someone towing large boat, or large Caravan?? it really is a great tow vehicle, and in great condition, I hope someone at least does a test drive, price is reasonable and negotiable, health says we cannot travel anymore, so have no use for all that it offers, 4wd etc, so gimme a call, check out the ad, thanks folks, Hicko. Hello Folks, I have had an ad in the for sale section for bout 3 weeks, and cars guide and car sales, and gumtree, I am truly perplexed with the lack of interest in this great Jeep G/Cherokee, as I have said hate to cliché an old salesman! but truly first to see will buy this well looked after Jeep, a young bloke for a first car or someone towing large boat, or large Caravan?? it really is a great tow vehicle, and in great condition, I hope someone at least does a test drive, price is reasonable and negotiable, health says we cannot travel anymore, so have no use for all that it offers, 4wd etc, so gimme a call, check out the ad, thanks folks, Hicko.