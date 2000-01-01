Intermittent MIL Light - 2.7CRD Hi Folks - my first post here...



I have a 2004 WG 2.7CRD Vision Series. I purchased it about 2 months ago. Since then, I've been working my way through the vehicle, changing fluids and replacing suspension rubbers etc. About all I have left is the transmission, brake and power steering fluids. So far so good, until...



It has developed a nasty habit if lighting the MIL for a few seconds at random intervals. Rather than installing a boost gauge, I use the Torque app on my phone, which also logs fault codes. However, the WG is not fully OBD enabled and is not logging any faults that the app can see.



It *seems* to only happen at very light throttle.



Last edited by JeanLuke; 1 Hour Ago at 01:40 PM .