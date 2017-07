Searching for a good mechanic in Sydney Hi guys,



I just got my first jeep and after take to the mechanics I got a list of parts that I have to buy. The engine light is on and oil light is on too. I am just wondering if you guys can help me to find a good mechanic in Sydney to replace these parts:



-Exhaust oxygen sensor before and after cat

-Oil sensor



I got charged already $410 for a minor service



2003 Jeep Cherokee KJ Limited

Fuel Type Petrol

Engine Size 3.7L (3700cc)

