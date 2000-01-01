Okay its time to renew
GIO have dropped the value to $14k so I'm looking around.
For $8 more a month ($76.76 a month for Club) Club4x4 will do $25k including $5k accessorise.
Is there any feedback on Club4x4? anyone had to claim?
There basic cover lists this.
Off-road Recovery - up to $1500 coverage towards the cost of recovering your vehicle. *Larger coverage amounts available.
Australia wide coverage for your touring gear - up to $2000 coverage for accidental loss or damage to your personal effects - anywhere in Australia
Coverage anywhere in Australia - that's right we've said it - anywhere!
Full coverage for your accessories and modifications
Essential repairs - we cover up to $1000 in emergency repairs to help you get to your destination