Club 4x4 insurance Okay its time to renew GIO have dropped the value to $14k so I'm looking around.

For $8 more a month ($76.76 a month for Club) Club4x4 will do $25k including $5k accessorise.



Is there any feedback on Club4x4? anyone had to claim?



There basic cover lists this.



Off-road Recovery - up to $1500 coverage towards the cost of recovering your vehicle. *Larger coverage amounts available.

Australia wide coverage for your touring gear - up to $2000 coverage for accidental loss or damage to your personal effects - anywhere in Australia

Coverage anywhere in Australia - that's right we've said it - anywhere!

Full coverage for your accessories and modifications

Essential repairs - we cover up to $1000 in emergency repairs to help you get to your destination Okay its time to renewGIO have dropped the value to $14k so I'm looking around.For $8 more a month ($76.76 a month for Club) Club4x4 will do $25k including $5k accessorise.Is there any feedback on Club4x4? anyone had to claim?There basic cover lists this.Off-road Recovery - up to $1500 coverage towards the cost of recovering your vehicle. *Larger coverage amounts available.Australia wide coverage for your touring gear - up to $2000 coverage for accidental loss or damage to your personal effects - anywhere in AustraliaCoverage anywhere in Australia - that's right we've said it - anywhere!Full coverage for your accessories and modificationsEssential repairs - we cover up to $1000 in emergency repairs to help you get to your destination __________________

QuadraDrive II CRD 2"Lift +30 rims 265/70/17 General SRL's, Saguaro, Runva, 185w led's