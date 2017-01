Catch Cans. I'm new to diesels but have heard of the possible need to fit a catch can to the engine.

I have recently bought a 2014 WK2 Grand Cherokee with a 3 litre VM that has only 30000km on it and I was wanting some advice on the need/necessity of fitting one and if so what type. I hope that someone in the forum has done this and could help me.

Sorry if this has already been covered in previous threads. I'm new to diesels but have heard of the possible need to fit a catch can to the engine.I have recently bought a 2014 WK2 Grand Cherokee with a 3 litre VM that has only 30000km on it and I was wanting some advice on the need/necessity of fitting one and if so what type. I hope that someone in the forum has done this and could help me.Sorry if this has already been covered in previous threads.