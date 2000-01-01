





humdingerslammer
Cairns and back....

Well, I have just returned after a 8000km, 4 week sojourn to sunny and warm Cairns etcetera.



The missus had the brilliant idea that we could save on the winter gas bill ($1500) by taking the caravan to Cairns and take a month travelling down the coast while keeping much warmer than in cold Melbourne.





I have just worked out that it has cost me $2000 in fuel, $1400 at the Bundaberg Rum factory (the only cost worth accepting); $700 in trailer wheel bearing repairs; $1600 in accommodation costs and I have NFI how much she spent shopping. All I know is there are 14 pairs of new shoes, clothes galore and a few cheap things she bought me; all now resting on the floor while she finds somewhere to put them.



Go figure.



I just knew I should not have listened to her.... cheaper gas bill? Yeah, right! But a whole lot of otherwise unnecessary expense.



Anyway, travelled up via the Newell Hwy which is a bloody disgrace... pitch and yawing all the way up once u get past Forbes. The highway (track) is really rough. Even parts have corrugated bitumen, I kid you not. Very straining to drive and a lot of stress & strain on the car and van. As u get further into Qld, the road is even worse. Many, many B doubles and triples and they don't give way to anyone or anything.



Lots of road works on the Bruce Hwy but nowhere near as a year or so ago. Parts of the Bruce r also very rough. Old farts towing caravans everywhere... like 3 out of 4 cars r towing. And they are obsessed with 80kmh... all about saving on fuel and u can be held up for 30 minutes or more before being able to overtake, and even them some of them delight in blocking the overtaking lanes. Actually, I better not say too much as I think I have joined this band of nomads, and I am trying so hard not to. OH, God, is growing older this problematic?



Many of the people in van parks have been away from home for months at a time. Some do the same trip and the same stay, year after year. Why?



Dramas? One wheel bearing shat itself on the van on the way home. Had it fixed in Inglewood, slightly east of Goondiwindi. $600 later.... and the bearing was actually new. Had to have a new drop axle welded in place because the thread was rooted, well and truly. Also, two van tyre flats... one wheel rim split itself at the weld... fixed with a tube inserted and even rim #2 has the same weld leak..... u would not believe 2 in a row, but the strain on them on that Hwy is immense. They r only a few months old so I will be seeking an exchange for the rims.



Now, the time away was quite nice and relaxing, but don't let your missus convince you that saving money on the gas bill can be achieved by locking everything up and going on a holiday... no sense at all!!





