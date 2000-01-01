Damper and drag link issues after lift Hey fellow jeepers!



I know this has been covered before earlier.



I`m having issues fitting my rancho 7000mt damper after installing a 3.5 lift. I don`t really need the damper but I`ll make it a project.



It rubs on the drag link, also the knuckle further down the drag link rubs on the bolt that mounts the damper. Everything is quite tight down there.

Ive heard hitting the whole bracket backwards with the big hammer can solve the bolt issue but maybe there is a different solution.



Just wondering what you guys have done to solve this issue whether you got an extended tapered bolt, relocation bracket or relocated the whole damper or just don`t have a big damper..



4wd1 sent me some washers to space it, it still rubs.

I think blackjackwelding doesn`t exist anymore. I know Wooders can help me out but he seems super busy which is understandable.



Much appreciated!

