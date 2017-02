Whats this for? Gday brains trust.

Was looking at the jeep today (as you do) & saw this (thing with bar code & numbers) on the drivers side in front of the swing arm. Doesn't seem to have a use & isn't on the passenger side, though there are holes to maybe mount one there.

Does anyone know what it's for?

Silverfox Gday brains trust.Was looking at the jeep today (as you do) & saw this (thing with bar code & numbers) on the drivers side in front of the swing arm. Doesn't seem to have a use & isn't on the passenger side, though there are holes to maybe mount one there.Does anyone know what it's for?Silverfox