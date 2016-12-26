Was driving the other night and thought I noticed the drivers side HID flickering a little but when I concentrated on it of course I couldnt see it. Started up in the garage as usual and I noticed they were different colours. Passenger side a slight yellow and the drivers side a very cold white. They are factory OEM HID and I believe the yellower one is the normal colour and the flickering one the very cold white looking. Vehicle is 18 months old, will drop into the dealers when I get a chance, but anyone else had colour change on OEM HID?
Not sure the pic is as noticeable as the naked eye though.
