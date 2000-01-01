Amc 360 v8 Asking Price: $500 ONO Condition: Used Location: Pearcedale Complete AMC 360 cube V8,

circa 1984 vintage from and Australian delivered KDK Cherokee Wagon



Located in Pearcedale Vic, you collect



Was in a complete running Chero, I drove it, didnt knock fume or leak (more than typical)

As to the number of kms, really cant recall.



Was purchased as a spare engine for another project that never eventuated



Intake manifold (2 barrel) has been removed for inspection, so it will need some new intake gaskets, a bit of love and TLC, but will run again no problem.



Can text a few pics, or you can come take a look



Asking $500, which is what it cost



