Complete AMC 360 cube V8,
circa 1984 vintage from and Australian delivered KDK Cherokee Wagon
Located in Pearcedale Vic, you collect
Was in a complete running Chero, I drove it, didnt knock fume or leak (more than typical)
As to the number of kms, really cant recall.
Was purchased as a spare engine for another project that never eventuated
Intake manifold (2 barrel) has been removed for inspection, so it will need some new intake gaskets, a bit of love and TLC, but will run again no problem.
Can text a few pics, or you can come take a look
Asking $500, which is what it cost
0425 827 227