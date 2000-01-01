 Amc 360 v8 - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Old 12 Minutes Ago
Default Amc 360 v8
Asking Price: $500 ONO
Condition: Used
Location: Pearcedale
Complete AMC 360 cube V8,
circa 1984 vintage from and Australian delivered KDK Cherokee Wagon

Located in Pearcedale Vic, you collect

Was in a complete running Chero, I drove it, didnt knock fume or leak (more than typical)
As to the number of kms, really cant recall.

Was purchased as a spare engine for another project that never eventuated

Intake manifold (2 barrel) has been removed for inspection, so it will need some new intake gaskets, a bit of love and TLC, but will run again no problem.

Can text a few pics, or you can come take a look

Asking $500, which is what it cost

0425 827 227
Quote:
Originally Posted by Das_Colonel View Post
Yeah no need to be rude yeti, I'm not a total novice

Old 2 Minutes Ago
Default
How to ship it to Sydney...

Sent from my SM-G930F using Tapatalk
