Crankshaft position sensor testing Rather then putting this in my soon to be coming Diagnostic Challenge thread, please help me out with understanding this finding.



This is my old CPS ( my current one showed similar readings whilst testing it yesterday ) which I exchanged years ago when having intermittent stalling. After changing it for a new one, it seemed to have cured it untill recently.



Testing for the CPS (1997+) is done by checking for continuity between pin B and C. It should say 'open'....which it does in one setup (actually implying it wasn't faulty in the first place). The other setup, where the probes are reversed, it shows a reading. I'm not sure about what this means. Switching it to display Ohms gave a reading of 54 on the 200M Ohm scale on the old ,suspected faulty, CPS....but none on my current.

97 XJ 4.0 Sport (Nov)

Chrysler 8.25"

177.000 km



Stop calling your car a "she". It's a car.