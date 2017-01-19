 Crankshaft position sensor testing - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > XJ / MJ Cherokee
Reload this Page Crankshaft position sensor testing


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 32 Minutes Ago
Roler  Roler is online now
Jingle ALL the way...
  
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Brisbane
Age: 45
Posts: 1,705
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 172
Liked 506 Times in 284 Posts
Default Crankshaft position sensor testing
Rather then putting this in my soon to be coming Diagnostic Challenge thread, please help me out with understanding this finding.

This is my old CPS ( my current one showed similar readings whilst testing it yesterday ) which I exchanged years ago when having intermittent stalling. After changing it for a new one, it seemed to have cured it untill recently.

Testing for the CPS (1997+) is done by checking for continuity between pin B and C. It should say 'open'....which it does in one setup (actually implying it wasn't faulty in the first place). The other setup, where the probes are reversed, it shows a reading. I'm not sure about what this means. Switching it to display Ohms gave a reading of 54 on the 200M Ohm scale on the old ,suspected faulty, CPS....but none on my current.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20170119_114346.jpg Views: 0 Size: 74.9 KB ID: 75302   Click image for larger version Name: 20170119_114401.jpg Views: 0 Size: 98.7 KB ID: 75303  
__________________
97 XJ 4.0 Sport (Nov)
Chrysler 8.25"
177.000 km

Stop calling your car a "she". It's a car.

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 1 Minute Ago
oldon  oldon is online now
CrawlerStar
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Posts: 307
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 229
Liked 132 Times in 88 Posts
Default
Good to see you back mate.
Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 12:43 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=