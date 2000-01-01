Latest happenings On the weekend I got the opportunity to take my 2 girls out campinbg for the first time, which they loved. It also meant I got to use the KJ offroad for the first time in ages.



Before leaving I managed to isolate the cause of the knocking ,definitely the AC compressor, and disconnected the switch to stop the clutch engaging. No more noise. Thankfully the heater still worked.



We headed up into the Brindabellas and all seemed to be going well until we were nearing the camping area when I got the dreaded MIL again. Unfortunately it also seemed to stop the transmission from engaging low first and it seemed to be stuck in second. Wasn't very enjoyable down the last steep pitches into the camp site. When we parked up I cycled the key and just it showed: P0700-TRANSMISSION CONTROL SYSTEM (MIL REQUEST).



Thankfully another guy I was camping with (JK driver) had a scan tool that worked on the KJ, that he carried to solve issues with his supercharger install so we could clear the code and drive as normal on the way out in the morning.



Drove fina all the way home again and no more light.



Question though, will the P0700 have sent another code that we couldn't see? Should I be taking it to the trans shop that recently did the solenoid to see if they can bring up a code?

