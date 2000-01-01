intermittent "bucking" in driveline I noticed something irregular whilst driving, an intermittent fault, but does seem to be getting worse, Symptoms;



in 3rd or D, under light/moderate load AND very light throttle, something in the driveline is causing a bucking, or temporary loss of power, feels like its clunking into overdrive, but also does this when placed in 3rd



never does it any other circs.



typical occurence is accelerating uphill, then back right off throttle due to speed limit 60-80kmph



checked trans fluid, its a little over full

another suspect, kickdown pressure adjustment?

could be engine though, I have a new TPS I could try?

trans might be on its way out



anyone had similar problem, friendly guess welcome I noticed something irregular whilst driving, an intermittent fault, but does seem to be getting worse, Symptoms;in 3rd or D, under light/moderate load AND very light throttle, something in the driveline is causing a bucking, or temporary loss of power, feels like its clunking into overdrive, but also does this when placed in 3rdnever does it any other circs.typical occurence is accelerating uphill, then back right off throttle due to speed limit 60-80kmphchecked trans fluid, its a little over fullanother suspect, kickdown pressure adjustment?could be engine though, I have a new TPS I could try?trans might be on its way outanyone had similar problem, friendly guess welcome __________________

Black '96 4.0 Sports auto, 310k+

White '96 4.0 Limited auto 266k 3" lift