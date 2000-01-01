I noticed something irregular whilst driving, an intermittent fault, but does seem to be getting worse, Symptoms;
in 3rd or D, under light/moderate load AND very light throttle, something in the driveline is causing a bucking, or temporary loss of power, feels like its clunking into overdrive, but also does this when placed in 3rd
never does it any other circs.
typical occurence is accelerating uphill, then back right off throttle due to speed limit 60-80kmph
checked trans fluid, its a little over full
another suspect, kickdown pressure adjustment?
could be engine though, I have a new TPS I could try?
trans might be on its way out
anyone had similar problem, friendly guess welcome