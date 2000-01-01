Replacement Stereo Team. I am at a little bit of a loss here. Any help is much appreciated.



I want to replace the stereo in my 2011 JK (non nav with amp and sub) with something that has nav and can take a reverse camera.



I rang the local car audio place and they basically ended up at the $2k mark.



Now I don't expect this to be $200 but I didn't expect that. I get the feeling there was an over quote on the harnesses, etc.



Anyway, I was thinking one of the Apple car play head units would do the trick. This would save the need for reliance on another mapping product.



Any more reasonable suggestions of what could work? I am confident for install just not across the what works and what do I need questions.



Thanks in advance.





