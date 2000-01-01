 Replacement Stereo - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Replacement Stereo
Team. I am at a little bit of a loss here. Any help is much appreciated.

I want to replace the stereo in my 2011 JK (non nav with amp and sub) with something that has nav and can take a reverse camera.

I rang the local car audio place and they basically ended up at the $2k mark.

Now I don't expect this to be $200 but I didn't expect that. I get the feeling there was an over quote on the harnesses, etc.

Anyway, I was thinking one of the Apple car play head units would do the trick. This would save the need for reliance on another mapping product.

Any more reasonable suggestions of what could work? I am confident for install just not across the what works and what do I need questions.

Thanks in advance.


I was looking into this too I have decided not to do it and use a 10 inch tablet mounted between the visers. Have ordered a wifi reverse cam. I have an 07 no bluetooth so will most likely run an aux cable possibly to the rear of the stereo (maybe the front). Also looking into the possibility of using the video out on the dvd player with a wifi or bluetooth tx more out of interest.
Hopefully someone has a neat replacement head unit though
