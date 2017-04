Transmission Problem? I noticed while driving at slow speeds I can hear a whining noise and also when I pop it into reverse on a small hill the car struggles to move back unless I really put my foot down. It seems to drive forward just fine though. The previous owner said they spent over 5k to replace the transmission over 50ks ago. Could this be a problem with the transmission or maybe my fluids are low? Is there any way to check myself? I noticed while driving at slow speeds I can hear a whining noise and also when I pop it into reverse on a small hill the car struggles to move back unless I really put my foot down. It seems to drive forward just fine though. The previous owner said they spent over 5k to replace the transmission over 50ks ago. Could this be a problem with the transmission or maybe my fluids are low? Is there any way to check myself?