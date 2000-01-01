 JK Rubicon axle U-joints, which brand to buy? - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Old 1 Hour Ago
multihull's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: Brisbane
Posts: 1,103
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 14
Liked 135 Times in 81 Posts
Default JK Rubicon axle U-joints, which brand to buy?
I'm currently investigating the various options for replacing my JK Rubicon front axle U-joints or as we call them here in Oz "Unis". The Rubicon has a larger and stronger uni joint fitted to their Dana 44 axles than the Dana 30 which is used on other models.
I can either buy the Mopar Unis - part #68145053AA
or Dana Spicer H/D - Part #5-7166X
or USA Alloy Rubicon U-joints

My question is is the Mopar part just a repackage Dana Spicer #5-7166X uni or is this Spicer part an even stronger version?

And has anyone tried the USA Alloy brand as it's a bit cheaper. I have used their brand before in other components such as Ball Joints and been very happy but is it as strong as the Dana Spicer & Mopar which seems to get the best feed back maybe because they're more common.

Which brand should I buy?
__________________
Enjoy life, just get out there and do it!

Old 12 Minutes Ago
MightyMouse's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2009
Posts: 3,298
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 86
Liked 430 Times in 237 Posts
Default
The vast majority of failed U joints I've seen, where due to lack of lubrication / rust / crud in the bearing caps or the retaining clips coming off leading to consequential damage..

I can't actually remember a truly broken uni cross piece due to pure torque.

I'd suggest that Mopar don't make U joints.... they just buy others and mark them up so IMO a waste of money. Toss a coin on the others ( I use the Dana Spicers without issues... ).

The most important improvement to U joints IMHO is go to full circle circlips rather than the infamous Jeep C clips that do bad things, but axle modification or aftermarket axles are required.
__________________
It seemed like a good idea at the time........
