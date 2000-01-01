JK Rubicon axle U-joints, which brand to buy? I'm currently investigating the various options for replacing my JK Rubicon front axle U-joints or as we call them here in Oz "Unis". The Rubicon has a larger and stronger uni joint fitted to their Dana 44 axles than the Dana 30 which is used on other models.

I can either buy the Mopar Unis - part #68145053AA

or Dana Spicer H/D - Part #5-7166X

or USA Alloy Rubicon U-joints



My question is is the Mopar part just a repackage Dana Spicer #5-7166X uni or is this Spicer part an even stronger version?



And has anyone tried the USA Alloy brand as it's a bit cheaper. I have used their brand before in other components such as Ball Joints and been very happy but is it as strong as the Dana Spicer & Mopar which seems to get the best feed back maybe because they're more common.



