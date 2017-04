Kj help We have a kj jeep now too

2 issues

1 the 4wd selector on transfer box has come off the ball i need to replace that clip so it stays on

Any where i can buy and does some one know the part number i can order off ebay or if some one sells them



2 our electric fan seems not to be running at high speed any ideas how to fix and or test be great thanks



