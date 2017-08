2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Barwork Hi Everyone



New to this forum with my first Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk. So far impressed with the power and handling and will be taking it for its first off-road trip in September to Tasmania. So far I have had the side steps and roof rack fitted by Uneek, along with the snorkel however IO still have the front bar to compete with winch and spotlights before I am finished.



Uneek have told me a bar is about Sept to Oct off at this stage as there are differences between the 2016 GC and 2017 GC, I also have the radar cruise fitted.



Are there any options out there for a proper front bar which is winch capable for the 2017 GC?



Photos of my ride below.



