Always conscious not to start a new tyre thread, I could not resist.
Have you ever run Cooper S/T Maxx tyres? What did you think of them? How good is their puncture resistance, particularly in and around places such as the Flinders Ranges?
I have seen incoming 4WDs at Hawker Tyres [with the best branded so called tough tyres] torn open in the sidewalls. On the Craddock to Hawker Road, I once had two punctures on the same stretch. Drove into Hawker tyres with air escaping from one tyre [all spare tyres done]. Blinman to Balcanoona is another stretch where tyres have let go. I was running Goodyear Wrangler A/Ts at highway pressures doing 80km/h.... oops.
[I am better prepared this time, puncture repairs and air compressor.
]
What size of the Cooper S/T Maxx could I install without any mods to the vehicle?
I have the stock XJ 15" Rims....