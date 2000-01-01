Cooper S/T Maxx Always conscious not to start a new tyre thread, I could not resist.



Have you ever run Cooper S/T Maxx tyres? What did you think of them? How good is their puncture resistance, particularly in and around places such as the Flinders Ranges?



I have seen incoming 4WDs at Hawker Tyres [with the best branded so called tough tyres] torn open in the sidewalls. On the Craddock to Hawker Road, I once had two punctures on the same stretch. Drove into Hawker tyres with air escaping from one tyre [all spare tyres done]. Blinman to Balcanoona is another stretch where tyres have let go. I was running Goodyear Wrangler A/Ts at highway pressures doing 80km/h.... oops.



[I am better prepared this time, puncture repairs and air compressor. ]



What size of the Cooper S/T Maxx could I install without any mods to the vehicle?



I have the stock XJ 15" Rims.... Always conscious not to start a new tyre thread, I could not resist.Have you ever run Cooper S/T Maxx tyres? What did you think of them? How good is their puncture resistance, particularly in and around places such as the Flinders Ranges?I have seen incoming 4WDs at Hawker Tyres [with the best branded so called tough tyres] torn open in the sidewalls. On the Craddock to Hawker Road, I once had two punctures on the same stretch. Drove into Hawker tyres with air escaping from one tyre [all spare tyres done]. Blinman to Balcanoona is another stretch where tyres have let go. I was running Goodyear Wrangler A/Ts at highway pressures doing 80km/h.... oops.[I am better prepared this time, puncture repairs and air compressor.What size of the Cooper S/T Maxx could I install without any mods to the vehicle?I have the stock XJ 15" Rims....