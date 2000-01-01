2011 CRD too frequent DPF regens???????? Hi

I have had my 2011 CRD U.K model for the last 4 months and since owning i have been having a problem with the DPF. After 2 months of owning the Jeep went into limp home mode with code 2002 " DPF efficiency below threshold bank 1" ,on investigation i found a small leak in the DPF pressure sensor steel pipe union.

I fixed the pipe union leak and the code hasn't come back since.

I have been monitoring DPF regens with my scanner and it seems they are way too frequent , i am getting on average 40-50 miles between each one.

I have changed the oil to Mobil 1 ESP and use top quality diesel with a mix of city and motorway driving.

So my question is how often do your crd's carry out regens ? am i panicking or is this normal.

